Michigan's GOP governor vetoes 'Choose Life' license plate
In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island, Mich. Snyder vetoed legislation on Friday, June 30, 2017, to require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate, saying the politically contentious bill would have divided residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent
|Apr '17
|Ray hubbard
|1
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC