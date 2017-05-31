Michigan's GOP governor vetoes 'Choos...

Michigan's GOP governor vetoes 'Choose Life' license plate

Friday Jun 30

In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island, Mich. Snyder vetoed legislation on Friday, June 30, 2017, to require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate, saying the politically contentious bill would have divided residents.

