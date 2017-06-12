Mackinac Island's newest restaurant is Ice House BBQ
If you're walking on Main Street just past Fort Mackinac and headed east toward Arch Rock, you might smell more than fudge and what those horses leave behind. The aromas of apple wood and smoked brisket might pull you in the direction of the iconic Island House Hotel .
