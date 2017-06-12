Mackinac Island's newest restaurant i...

Mackinac Island's newest restaurant is Ice House BBQ

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: MLive.com

If you're walking on Main Street just past Fort Mackinac and headed east toward Arch Rock, you might smell more than fudge and what those horses leave behind. The aromas of apple wood and smoked brisket might pull you in the direction of the iconic Island House Hotel .

