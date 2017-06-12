Mackinac Island's 69th Lilac Festival concludes this weekend
This weekend you can still enjoy many activities at the 69th Mackinac Island Lilac Festival , which concludes on Sunday June 18 with the Grand Parade, the longest horse drawn parade in America. MLive's Michigan's Best team of John Gonzalez and Amy Sherman will be emceeing the Grand Parade for the third year in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent
|Apr '17
|Ray hubbard
|1
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC