Mackinac Island's 69th Lilac Festival concludes this weekend

This weekend you can still enjoy many activities at the 69th Mackinac Island Lilac Festival , which concludes on Sunday June 18 with the Grand Parade, the longest horse drawn parade in America. MLive's Michigan's Best team of John Gonzalez and Amy Sherman will be emceeing the Grand Parade for the third year in a row.

