Lt. Gov. Calley and Attorney General Schuette battle - well before Election 2018

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Michigan Radio

The fiercest rivalry in Michigan politics right now is between two candidates for governor who still have not actually announced they're running. We are seeing this rivalry play out between Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley in the nascent petition drive to make the state legislature part-time .

