John Owen; With Respect 06/25/17
John Smietanka's guest this week this week is John Owen, the great-grandson of John Oliver Plank, a hotel and business entrepreneur of amazing scope and talent. John and Owen talk about Owen's own fascinating background, and about his ancestor who built the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island along with 50 other hotels around North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent
|Apr '17
|Ray hubbard
|1
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC