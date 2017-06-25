John Owen; With Respect 06/25/17

John Smietanka's guest this week this week is John Owen, the great-grandson of John Oliver Plank, a hotel and business entrepreneur of amazing scope and talent. John and Owen talk about Owen's own fascinating background, and about his ancestor who built the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island along with 50 other hotels around North America.

