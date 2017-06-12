For-profit charter schools a target f...

For-profit charter schools a target for some Democratic gubernatorial candidates

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: MLive.com

Two declared Democratic candidates for governor of Michigan are proposing the elimination of for-profit charter schools, they said in interviews on Mackinac Island during the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference. Abdul El-Sayed, a former leader of the Detroit Health Department who left that position to launch a gubernatorial run earlier this year, said his policy platform included eliminating for-profit charter schools.

