Colonial-Era Brass Lock Unearthed in Michigan

According to a report in Michigan Live , a brass lock measuring nearly three inches long was discovered at the site of a fur trader's home at Fort Michilimackinac, located on Mackinac Island in the Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The intact lock is estimated to be about 250 years old, and is thought to have been used to secure a small trunk or chest.

