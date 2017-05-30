Sip n' Sail Cruises unveils 2017 tours in Straits of Mackinac
Sip n' Sail Cruises is ready to kick off its third season in the Straits of Mackinac this holiday weekend, with expanded options offering water-lovers lots of different trips to choose from. Feel like tipping back a little bourbon while you motor under the Mackinac Bridge? Then the "Bourbon Under the Bridge" tour might be for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent
|Apr '17
|Ray hubbard
|1
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC