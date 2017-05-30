Sip n' Sail Cruises unveils 2017 tour...

Sip n' Sail Cruises unveils 2017 tours in Straits of Mackinac

Tuesday May 23

Sip n' Sail Cruises is ready to kick off its third season in the Straits of Mackinac this holiday weekend, with expanded options offering water-lovers lots of different trips to choose from. Feel like tipping back a little bourbon while you motor under the Mackinac Bridge? Then the "Bourbon Under the Bridge" tour might be for you.

