Where have Mackinac Island's bats gone?

According to a blog post published on March 31 by Mackinac State Historic Parks, White Nose Syndrome has resulted in a dramatic decrease in the Little Brown Bat population of the Straits region. First detected in New York in February 2006, the disease caused by cold-loving fungus prevalent in bat habitats first came to the Straits during the winter of 2013-14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.