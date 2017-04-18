The Garden of Eden for multiple Michigan tribes, Mackinac Island to honor native heritage
Stateside's conversation with Eric Hemenway, director of archives and records for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. When you step off the dock onto Mackinac Island, you're setting foot on a land with a long, and sometimes troubled, history for Michigan's first people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC