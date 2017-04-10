That time U-M's newspaper didn't understand how the Mackinac Bridge worked
When the Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957, it provided a new, revolutionary way for people to reach the Upper Peninsula. But if you read the University of Michigan's newspaper the Michigan Daily on June 27, 1958, you might have thought that Mighty Mac did more than that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC