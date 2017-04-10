That time U-M's newspaper didn't unde...

That time U-M's newspaper didn't understand how the Mackinac Bridge worked

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: MLive.com

When the Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957, it provided a new, revolutionary way for people to reach the Upper Peninsula. But if you read the University of Michigan's newspaper the Michigan Daily on June 27, 1958, you might have thought that Mighty Mac did more than that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mackinac Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hail 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 1
Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 2
News A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 2
News S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 12
See all Mackinac Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mackinac Island Forum Now

Mackinac Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mackinac Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Mackinac Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,505 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC