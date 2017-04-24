Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry kicks...

Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry kicks off 2017 season with popular tours, new engines

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: MLive.com

When Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry kicks off the season on Friday, April 21, they want their passengers to feel what they've always felt: Their vacation begins the moment they arrive at the dock. But behind the scenes, there have been some tweaks to make their trip smoother - and maybe even give them more options to explore their favorite waterfront destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mackinac Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homes for rent Apr 20 Ray hubbard 1
News Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hail 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 1
Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 2
News A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Mackinac Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mackinac Island Forum Now

Mackinac Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mackinac Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mackinac Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC