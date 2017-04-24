Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley signals 2018 gubernatorial bid
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley signaled his candidacy to be Michigan's next governor Monday, launching an online ad in which he touts Republican-passed right-to-work and tax laws and talks about having an autistic daughter. The ad and a new website hint at a May 30 announcement, which would coincide with the week of the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island for influential business, political and civic leaders.
