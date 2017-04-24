Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley signals 2018...

Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley signals 2018 gubernatorial bid

Sunday Apr 23

Calley early Monday launched a website with a 1-minute online ad in which he talks about his daughter's autism and how the experience helped him to aid others. He also touts right-to-work and tax laws enacted by Republicans.

