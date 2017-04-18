Enbridge Line 5 discussion derails Ka...

Enbridge Line 5 discussion derails Kalamazoo County meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: MLive.com

It was all she could do for a time. Frustrated to the point of silence that the board does not address questions asked by citizens at the opening of each business meeting, Touloupais took a moment to gather her thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mackinac Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homes for rent Thu Ray hubbard 1
News Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hail 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 1
Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 2
News A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Mackinac Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mackinac Island Forum Now

Mackinac Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mackinac Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mackinac Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,480,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC