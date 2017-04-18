Big horses return to Mackinac Island, a sure sign of spring
It's one of the surest signs of spring in Northern Michigan: The annual return of the big draft horses to Mackinac Island. The tell-tale clip-clopping of their huge hooves caught people's ears on Friday as groups of them were walked from the downtown ferry docks up to their spring and summer stables.
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
