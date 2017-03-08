Grand Hotel adds 3 new suites for 130th season
When The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island opens for the season on May 4, the resort will have three new suites to offer guests. The new Cupola Suites are part of a three-year project to restore the historic hotel's original architecture with dormers along the entire roof line.
