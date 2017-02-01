Overseas employers laud Jamaican hosp...

Overseas employers laud Jamaican hospitality workers

14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaicans employed in the overseas hospitality programme have received high praises from their USA employers, who have described them as "well-trained workers who display excellent work ethic". "With the Jamaican programme there is a large body of workers and people who are well-trained and experienced in hospitality from all facets - from kitchen to the dining, to the housekeeping, to laundry, to guests services - and that's what leads us to continue working with the programme," remarked Bradley McCallum, managing director for Mission Point Resort located in Mackinac Island, Michigan.

