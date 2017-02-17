Finalists announced in 2016 Michigan APME newspaper contest
The awards in actual order of finish - first, second or third - will be announced at the annual Michigan APME annual awards banquet April 30 in Lansing. The General Excellence and First Amendment award winners also will be announced at the meeting.
