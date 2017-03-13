Farm uses ferry to start first produce-delivery program on Mackinac Island
Greta Jankoviak and her boyfriend, Brendan Prewitt, began Harvest Thyme Farm in 2014 with the vision to raise grapes for wine in a 5-acre vineyard. Once the couple realized it would take them years to see the final product, they refocused their idea and began planting produce.
