Farm uses ferry to start first produce-delivery program on Mackinac Island

Tuesday Feb 28

Greta Jankoviak and her boyfriend, Brendan Prewitt, began Harvest Thyme Farm in 2014 with the vision to raise grapes for wine in a 5-acre vineyard. Once the couple realized it would take them years to see the final product, they refocused their idea and began planting produce.

Mackinac Island, MI

