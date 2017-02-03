5 movie-specific film festivals for h...

5 movie-specific film festivals for hardcore fans

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Some movies are so popular they get their own festivals, conferences and guided tours. Here are few to check out this year: It's a Bill Murray classic flick where he portrays TV weatherman Phil Connors, who is forced to live the same day - Feb. 2 - over and over again until he gains some insight into his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mackinac Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hail 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 1
Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 2
News A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 2
News S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 12
See all Mackinac Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mackinac Island Forum Now

Mackinac Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mackinac Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Mackinac Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC