We Fly: One Aviation Eclipse 550
The crisp Michigan air afforded a visibility of at least 30 or 40 miles as we approached Mackinac Island in Ken Ross' Eclipse 550, N140NE. The airplane sported a jazzy black-and-gold paint job that already had me thinking the flight would be different from the one I'd taken in the original Eclipse nearly eight years earlier from Chicago Executive Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC