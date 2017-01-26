A grand time awaits needleart enthusiasts all across Michigan and beyond at the Grand Hotel Annual Spring Needle Art Seminar, set for May 5-10, on Mackinac Island. Handmade: Island getaway will keep you in stitches A grand time awaits needleart enthusiasts all across Michigan and beyond at the Grand Hotel Annual Spring Needle Art Seminar, set for May 5-10, on Mackinac Island.

