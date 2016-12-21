State Supreme Court rejects appeal in...

State Supreme Court rejects appeal in snowmobile deaths

The families of two sisters whose snowmobile plunged off a cliff on Mackinac Island in 2010 will get a chance to take their case to a jury. The Michigan Supreme Court last week turned down an appeal from Arctic Cat, the snowmobile maker, although two justices wanted to hear the case.

