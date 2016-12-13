Holiday gift ideas: How about Origina...

Holiday gift ideas: How about Original Murdick's Fudge from Mackinac Island

Amy Sherman and I visited Mackinac Island last weekend -- yes, before the snow -- to check out the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, and the annual Christmas Bazaar. While we were there, we stopped at Original Murdick's Fudge , which re-opened a couple weeks ago to make fudge just in time for the holidays.

