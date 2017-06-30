Washington Legislature passes paid fa...

Washington Legislature passes paid family leave measure

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Sen. Mark Mullet, from left, D-Issaquah, Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, and Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, applaud on the Senate floor after the Senate approved a paid family leave program at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash.. The measure, passed on a 37-12 vote Friday and now heads to the House, offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory McElroy @ Aquarium Co op Jun 30 FishKeeper 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 29 lopez 60
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC