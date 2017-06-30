Kirby&Carlson July3--9am hour
KVI's Kirby Wilbur talks about Fourth of July history and interviews a Lynnwood, WA fireworks stand owner about the do's and don'ts of detonating your fireworks. 9am hour--Kirby&Carlson: Kirby is solo today.
