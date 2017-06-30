During fireworks season, leave 911 open for emergencies
With July 4th fast approaching, Snohomish County's 911 call centers - SNOCOM and SNOPAC - urge you to celebrate responsibly and keep 911 lines open for emergencies. Last year, 911 calls received on the 4th of July between 10-11 p.m. were triple the average number of 911 calls for the previous months.
