Students represent Okanogan County at music conference

Faith Lofthus and Ashley Blakemore represented the Okanogan County Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers Association at the organization's state conference June 22-24 at Shoreline Community College in Lynnwood. Lofthus, a home-schooled junior from Tonasket, played "Csardas," a violin piece by Vittorio Monti.

