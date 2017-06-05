State: Edmonds' unemployment rate at ...

State: Edmonds' unemployment rate at 2.8 percent

Edmonds' unemployment rate for April 2017 was 2.8 percent, down from 3.7 percent in April 2016. Lynnwood's April 2017 rate was 3.3 percent, falling from 4.2 percent in April 2016.

