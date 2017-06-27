South County Politics: Introducing Alderwood Water District candidates in the primary
Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board candidates Charles Liu, Larry Jones and Jeremiah Styles recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters. The three are running on the Aug. 1 primary ballot for the position on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board of commissioners that Jones now holds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 19
|Evebrdy
|59
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC