Sound Transit open house June 28 to unveil light rail station designs for Mountlake Terrace

A rendering of the Mountlake Terrace light rail station, scheduled to open in 2023 as part of the Lynnwood Link extension. Sound Transit will hold an open house on Wednesday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Nile Shrine Country Club in Mountlake Terrace, where participants can view designs at the 60 percent completion level for the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail station at 236th Street Southwest.

