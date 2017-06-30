Snohomish County Sheriff's Office off...

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office offers tips to keep pets safe on July 4

Friday Jun 30

The Fourth of July can be a stressful day for pets and their owners, especially when night falls and fireworks are detonated. Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds, but some fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas.

