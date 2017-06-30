Snohomish County seeks four volunteers to serve on its Historical Commission
Volunteers are needed from Districts 3 and 4, which include Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Woodway, as well as nearby unincorporated areas. Two members are needed from Snohomish County's District 3, and two others are needed from District 4. The total area includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and Brier, among other nearby areas .
