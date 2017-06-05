Rummage sale to benefit Clothes for K...

Rummage sale to benefit Clothes for Kids this weekend

Friday Jun 2 Read more: My Edmonds

There will be clothing, children's play clothes, winter items, housewares, linens, tools and furniture items, among other things, for sale during the event. The sale benefits local low-income children while creating space for back-to-school shopping items for Clothes for Kids.

