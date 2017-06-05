Rummage sale to benefit Clothes for Kids this weekend
There will be clothing, children's play clothes, winter items, housewares, linens, tools and furniture items, among other things, for sale during the event. The sale benefits local low-income children while creating space for back-to-school shopping items for Clothes for Kids.
