Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour
State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, gets grilled by reporter Melissa Santos on why lawmakers are still in Olympia more than a month after they were supposed to have adjourned. Along the way, he explains how he got fired from being Duke's Blue Devil mascot and what he thinks the Legislature needs to do to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools.
