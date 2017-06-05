Lynnwood moving company fined $5,000

Lynnwood moving company fined $5,000

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: HeraldNet

State regulators took action against five residential moving companies that have been operating without permits in Washington including Lynnwood-based Pain Management Moving. The company, owned by Joseph Schott, was held in default for failing to appear at the hearing and assessed a $5,000 penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 8 ramham0512 56
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 6
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC