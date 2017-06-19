Lines, lines, everywhere therea s lines; change lanes here, dona t change there
A Washington State Department of Transportation paint striping truck simutaneously sprays the white centerline markings and the yellow edgeline in the westbound lanes of Interstate 82 in Pasco. White lines are used to separate lanes traveling in the same direction and can be broken, dashed, solid or solid double, and each type has rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Evebrdy
|59
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC