Free 'South County Walks' program lau...

Free 'South County Walks' program launches June 20

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: My Edmonds

Are you looking for a way to get more active this summer? Join us for free community walks, scheduled four times a week for 10 weeks between June 20 and Aug. 29. Participate one time, eight times, or all 40 times! Walks will typically be two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. Rain or shine, they will take place: A Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds , A Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Rec Center, 18900 44th Ave. W, Lynnwood , A Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace , and A Mondays at 6 p.m. starting at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 19 Evebrdy 59
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC