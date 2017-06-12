Fire District 1 to honor seven retirees in Lynnwood ceremony June 14
Snohomish County Fire District 1 and International Association of Firefighters Local 1828 will honor seven retirees at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 9:00 am, at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The ceremony is open to the public.
