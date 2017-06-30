Edmonds house fire causes $215,000 da...

Edmonds house fire causes $215,000 damage, displaces family of five

Tuesday Jun 27

Three children - ages 15, 11 and 6 - safely escaped after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their Edmonds home this afternoon. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 4:40 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the two-story home in the 20500 block of 80th Avenue West.

