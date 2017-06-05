Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th comm...

Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th commencement ceremony June 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds Community College will celebrate its 50th annual Commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at XFINITY Arena in Everett. "We honor and applaud the hard work, talent, and persistence of our graduates as they begin to realize their unlimited potential," Edmonds CC President Dr. Jean Hernandez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Thu ramham0512 56
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Thu rrs 19
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 6
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC