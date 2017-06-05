Day Trip Discoveries: Add a heritage discovery to your summer excursions
Among the attractions at Lynnwood's Heritage Park: An Interurban trolley car, left, and the Wickers Building, right, the first general store and post office in Alderwood Manor. Curious about Snohomish County's history and heritage? A number of heritage sites expand their open hours and/or add special activities during summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 1
|inkuyo
|54
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC