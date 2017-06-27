A look at Americans detained in North Korea in recent years

Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma, was one of several U.S. citizens who have been imprisoned in the country in recent years over a variety of alleged crimes, including subversion, anti-state activities and spying. He's also a rare Western detainee who came out of the country in rough shape - the vast majority of Americans detained by the North have been released in relatively good condition.

