Thoughts of suicide on rise at local schools, survey shows
For the past decade, there has been a steady rise in the number of Edmonds School District middle and high school students who have seriously considered suicide, mirroring a statewide trend. The statistics from the 2016 Healthy Youth Survey , taken by tweens and teens in Washington state every two years, indicate that one in five high school students seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.
