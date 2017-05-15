South County Politics: Lynnwood councilmember won't seek re-election
One is Ben Corey, a Democratic precinct committee officer from Lynnwood Precinct 11. He is an elementary-school teacher in the Lake Washington School District. The other is Christine Frizzell, who lost a 2015 council race to incumbent Benjamin Goodwin 49.95 percent to 49.95 percent after a recount.
