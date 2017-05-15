South County Politics: Lynnwood counc...

South County Politics: Lynnwood councilmember won't seek re-election

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: My Edmonds

One is Ben Corey, a Democratic precinct committee officer from Lynnwood Precinct 11. He is an elementary-school teacher in the Lake Washington School District. The other is Christine Frizzell, who lost a 2015 council race to incumbent Benjamin Goodwin 49.95 percent to 49.95 percent after a recount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood May 8 sulliap 50
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC