South County Politics: First day of filing produces new candidates for local offices

The first day of candidate filing Monday for places on 2017 ballots produced several new candidates, including two challengers for embattled Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioner David Chan, three candidates to replace retiring Edmonds School Board Member Susan Phillips and three to replace Lynnwood City Councilman Christopher Boyer. Chan is the only Fire District 1 commissioner whose position will be on 2017 ballots.

