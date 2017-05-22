South County Politics: Candidate fili...

South County Politics: Candidate filing brings big fields in Fire District 1, Edmonds School Dist...

Candidate filing ended Friday for local races, with several positions having enough candidates to force a primary - and the race for a place in Snohomish County Fire District 1 has the biggest field. Voters in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County will have five candidates for a single place on the board of Fire District 1. Four candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Fire Commission David Chan for a position on the five-member board Chan is the only Fire District 1 commissioner whose position will be on 2017 ballots.

