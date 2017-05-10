Northwest Veterans Museum now open in...

Northwest Veterans Museum now open in nearby Lynnwood

Saturday May 6 Read more: My Edmonds

Keynote speaker Raymond Miller, an Air Force veteran, speaks about the need to support veterans at home and share their stories of sacrifice. The museum held its grand opening ceremony on Saturday, May 6. Representatives from several veterans organizations, families of veterans, as well as city and elected officials were in attendance.

