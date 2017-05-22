Motorists Sue Over Washington Traffic...

Motorists Sue Over Washington Traffic Camera Secrecy

Motorists are looking to take down the photo ticketing system in Lynnwood, Washington by proving the city is violating state law. US District Court Judge Richard A. Jones earlier this month said he would first decide whether the case should be heard as a class action based on filings due by October.

